A ‘Perfect’ evening with Eddi Reader

A jam packed Tarbert Village Hall witnessed something special on Friday November 30 as platinum-selling, Brit Award winning singer/songwriter Eddi Reader and her band rolled into town to play a special St. Andrews night show for Clachan Village Hall Development Fund.

Armed with a few songs – some old, some new from stunning new album Cavalier – Eddi played a wonderful set and told some cracking stories for good measure. Opening with Charlie is My Darling she had the crowd eating out her hand throughout the set. It was a truly magical night and rounded off with her and Fairground Attraction number one single Perfect and Robert Burns’s Willie Stewart.

Eddi was supported by the fantastic young Tarbert band Na Smeoraich, Clachan duo Raph and Eilidh and the Tarbert Gaelic choir. All of whom added to a wonderful evenings entertainment.

The organisers hope to be able to bring Eddi Reader back in 2019 such was the demand for tickets.