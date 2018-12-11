Theresa’s troubles and the water of life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke recently in an interview about the support she has received from her husband during the tough Brexit process.

Philip, it seems, has made a point of having a dram (of unknown magnitude) ready for his wife after she returns from a hard day at the office.

The nugget of information caught the eye of our regular contributor Ann Thomas, who muses on the notion of an emergency delivery to Downing Street.

It might take more than a glass of Scotland’s amber nectar to ease the PM’s worries.

For Argyll’s whisky producers, however, Theresa’s troubles could offer an unexpected – but nonetheless welcome – Brexit bonus.

As a responsible publication we should add that alcohol is rarely, if ever, the answer – particularly to problems of Brexit-sized proportions.