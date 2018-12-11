Looking for that vital sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The puffer has become a familiar sight at Inveraray pier, but now the Vital Spark has been put up for sale.

Owner of the vessel Archie MacArthur said on social media: ‘After 10 years of extensive and expensive works, I have decided to put the Vital Spark on the market now the hard work is all done.’

Adding that the ‘potential is endless’, Mr MacArthur continued: ‘You’re not just buying a ship, you are buying into Scottish history and the world’s last privately-owned, commercially working puffer, VIC 72 Vital Spark.’

In case you are interested, the asking price is £95,000.