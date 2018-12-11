Cairndow Clay Target Club closes season for 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Twenty guns attended Cairndow Clay Target Club’s December article shoot on Saturday December 1 in dry, calm conditions but difficult light.

The high gun and winner of the John T Clerk Trophy was Gordon Griffiths, killing all 50 targets on a score of 147/150.

Runner up was John Kennedy with a score of 141. Third equal were Kenny McGillivray and Alan Brown, 137, with Ross Speirs and Davy Milton fifth equal on 136.

The Cairndow Clay Target Club Facebook page said: ‘This was our last shoot of 2018 and we’ll see everyone back at our first shoot of 2019 on April 6. We wish you all the best for the festive season.’