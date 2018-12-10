The Adventures of Mr Toad: a ‘ribbitting’ performance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

By Anne Beckitt

The Mid Argyll Musical Society recently showcased their production of The Adventures of Mr Toad in Ardrishaig Hall to great acclaim.

The praise was well-justified for the whole production was a shining example of what real teamwork can make from good material.

The cast included primary and secondary students as well as adults, covering very varied levels of stage experience, yet they all worked together with a smoothness that appeared effortless but was, in fact, the result of much care and expert guidance.

The chorus was as well rehearsed as the principal characters, and the evident enjoyment of every actor and singer meant the audience could relax totally and enjoy it all.Even lost lines, and the problems of dealing bravely with injuries were easily managed with good humour that won all hearts. That kind of team confidence comes from having the care and understanding of first class management.

The staging was deceptively simple and the backstage staff produced a delightful cart and car for Mr Toad, plus his horse, and the costumes were not elaborate while most effective.

All were well-rehearsed, and the singing was clearly the result of very careful expert teaching. It was a great pleasure to see how some of the young voices have been developing since their last appearance in ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

We would have liked a couple of the characters to project spoken parts more audibly but overall the clarity of words should be complimented.

The energy of Mr Toad himself carried all before him, just as it is written in the script and the original Wind in the Willows.

No individual names are here mentioned, quite deliberately, as the outstanding impression of this show was the seamless blending of the entire team involved, with each and every participant a star in their own right.