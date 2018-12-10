Gritter glitch should make no difference, says council

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council has offered reassurance to the public that road gritting will go ahead as normal this winter.

The move comes after the gritting lorry hire firm used by the council filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators as it seeks a buyer for the business.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘The situation is that our suppliers of winter gritting vehicles has issued a notice.

‘The company is still trading but in discussions with potential buyers to enable the company to continue as a going concern.

‘Members of the public should not see any difference to the winter service delivered on the ground.’

Argyll and Bute Council confirmed that it has a one-year contract with the company in question, Gulliver’s Truck Hire Ltd.

A spokesperson for Bristol-based Gulliver’s said: ‘It is very much business as usual.’