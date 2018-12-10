Coffee to support baby unit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Ardrishaig woman plans to throw herself into the icy sea on New Year’s Day.

Joan Williamson is taking part in the Loony Dook at South Queensferry to raise money for the Simpsons Special Care Babies unit in Edinburgh, which looked after Joan and her twin daughters Angel and Star when they were born prematurely. The girls are now lively five-year-olds in Ardrishaig Primary School.

Joan and her 14-year-old son Jimmy have signed up for the Loony Dook to raise funds for the charity.

A fundraiser will be held on Thursday December 13 at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall between 10am and 1pm. Tea, coffee and home baking will be served, with a raffle to win a hamper.

Joan has also set up a Facebook page entitled ‘FundRaising for Simpsons Special Care Babies SSCB’ with a link to her MyDonate web page.