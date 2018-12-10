Challenging conditions for Tarbert Gun Club’s winter reunion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert Gun Club members got together for a day of competition last Sunday.

Poor daylight meant the targets were difficult to see which challenged those taking part.

The club had set up long range clays for the sporting section which led to a lot of missed targets, a few grumps and moans and a lot of long faces. But it was the same for everyone.

Not everyone struggled. Akram Khan had a maximum on the down-the-line and young Shaun Doy also shot a maximum. Craig Samborek was top gun on the difficult sporting part.

Girl shooters are showing the lads how it is done. Lynn MacDonald and Jennifer Campbell won their classes by a country mile, with first time shooter Courtney Smith not far behind.

Look out for the Christmas shoot coming soon. Winner gets a turkey.

Winners: Class A – 1 John Weir; 2 Brian Baird; 3 Ally McDonnell. Class B – 1 Lynn MacDonald; 2 Akram Khan; 3 Drew Gall. Class C – 1 equal Craig Samborek and David Thorburn; 3 Billy Bergant. Class D – 1 Shaun Doy; 2 Stu Charnock; 3 Ian McVicar. Class E – 1 Jennifer Campbell; 2 Sinclair MacKinnon; 3 Chris MacEachren.

Top team: Ally McDonnell, Steve Sloan, Michael Harvey, Shaun Doy and Buddy Peterson.

Second team: John Weir, Drew Gail, Billy Bergant, John Winnard and Jennifer Campbell.