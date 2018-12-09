Police report

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dog attack

A dog attacked another dog and bit a man who tried to stop the attack at 7pm in Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, on Thursday November 27. Subsequently, the owner of the dog, a 55-year-old man, was charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Scrap theft

Items of scrap metal were stolen from the back garden of a house in Garval Road, Tarbert, sometime between 7am on Friday November 23 and 7am on Friday November 30. Police are investigating.

Drug possession with intent to supply

Police stopped a speeding on the A83 near Cairndow at 4pm on Saturday December 1. The driver, a man aged 28, was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis with intent to supply it to others. The driver was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

A 28-year-old passenger in a car involved in a collision on the A83 near Port Ann, Lochgilphead, on Sunday December 2 at 6pm, was searched by police and found in possession of cannabis. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.