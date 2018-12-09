Mid Argyll Flower Club hosts Christmas special

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Flower Club members welcomed Sandra Robertson from Dumfries to their annual open evening on Monday December 3.

A packed house watched with interest as Sandra created amazing Christmas-themed displays.

Lucky raffle winners left with beautiful arrangements that, with care and attention, could see them through Christmas.

Sandra, who won Best in Show 2013 at Gardening Scotland with a James Bond inspired arrangement, was an excellent demonstrator and told many humorous stories of her ‘flower life’ to an enthralled and appreciative audience.