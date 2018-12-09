Lochgilphead opens up for Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Shop locally or risk losing our distinctive shops. Use it or lose it.

We hear it all the time, but there are signs that the tide may be turning in favour of independent traders.

Lochgilphead is, arguably, seeing a mini-revival in our Argyll Street shops, with new businesses outnumbering closures in recent times.

Much of the success of independent retailers comes down to imagination and initiative, and Lochgilphead shops will be showing plenty of that – and festive spirit – in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Look out for late night shopping to give you time to find that essential gift. A number of Lochgilphead shops will be open until 8pm on Thursday December 13 and 20.

It will be well worth trying out their quality products. Let’s get out, support local shops and reward their initiative with some sales – in true Christmas shopping spirit.