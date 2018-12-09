We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Thirty five guns took part in The Argyll Vintners Sponsored Shoot on Saturday November 17.

High Gun for the day was Ross Spiers, Strathlachlan, on 146/150. Second equal on 143 were David Milton, Dumbarton, and Donnie McPhail, Glendaruel. Fourth was Ian Dawson, Kilbirnie, on 140. Fifth was Ian Diamond, Ardentinny, on 139.

Best local was Donnie McPhail and the pool trap was won by Richard Deane, Dunoon.

Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club’s Facebook page said: ‘Special thanks to Andy McMaster of the sponsor Argyll Vintners and to Joe Croots of The Armoury, Clachaig, for also contributing to the prizes.’