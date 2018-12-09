Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 49

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

On thin ice

Facing yet another budget of austerity, Argyll and Bute Council needs the apparent collapse of Gulliver’s like a hole in the head.

Council officers and members will surely see to it that road safety will not be compromised by a lack of gritters, but it is a safe bet that any alternatives will cost extra public money.

The signs seem to have been there since 2017 that Gulliver’s was facing tough times, so there has to be a question over the wisdom of entering a one-year contract with the firm. And was there nobody closer than Bristol to deal with?

Service jeopardised

Once again Argyll and Bute is being penalised as a result of rurality. The vital support of people affected by sexual crimes provided by Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis is at risk. And all because, it seems, of an overly-simplistic Scottish Government method of identifying need.

DJ rocks

Congratulations to Donald John on his Inveraray hero award. He played down his case – saying that others were more deserving. Take the credit, DJ, you are a worthy recipient.