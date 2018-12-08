Tiree champion at Dalmally show and sale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

United Auctions sold 561 cattle of all classes at its show and sale at Dalmally Auction Mart on Saturday December 1.

Cattle sold in keeping with current levels and a good show of stock of all ages sold to the usual strong force of buyers present. Bullocks sold to an average of £646.45 per head or 213 pence per kilo (- £37.55 per head or -12 pence per kilo). Heifers levelled out at £529.06 or 194 pence per kilo (- £10.18 per head or -5.15 pence per kilo).

Mr William Cameron from Keith judged the various classes and his awards were as follows: Autumn born bullock: 1 and 3 Messrs MacInnes, Ruaig, Tiree; 2 Messrs MacVicar, Lephinchapel. Autumn born heifer: 1 and 2 Messrs MacVicar; 3 Mr A Ritchie, Barbreck. Spring born bullock: 1 and 2 Messrs MacVicar; 3 Messrs Bennie, Merkins. Spring born heifer: 1 and 2 Messrs MacVicar.

Champion, Messrs MacInnes with their autumn born bullock. Reserve champion Messrs MacVicar with their spring born heifer.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £840 – Dalrannoch.

BSHx: £800 (2) – Tiretigan.

BRBx: £1,240, £1,070 and £1,040 – Ruaig, Tiree : £990 – Lephinchapel : £850 – Ruaig : £850 – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: £1,130 (3) and £1,000 – Moleigh : £980 (2) – Point Farm : £890 – Kildavaig.

LIMx: £1,280 – Moleigh : £1,260 – Moleigh (D Morrison Jnr) : £1,240 and £1,220 – Moleigh : £1,190 – Moleigh (D Morrison Jnr) : £1,170 – Ruaig, Tiree : £1,120(2) – Moleigh : £1,090 – Merkins : £1,050 – Moleigh : £990 – Ruaig : £970 – Merkins : £950 – Moleigh : £910 – Merkins : £910(2) – Craignafeoch.

LUING: £640 (2) – Glen Fruin.

SALx: £660 (4) – Otter Estate

SIMx: £740 – Cairnbaan, Benderloch.

Heifers

AAx: £710 (2) – Point Farm.

BSHx: £600 (4) – Ashgrove.

BRBx: £1,170, £1,060, £910, £900 and £850 – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: £910 (3) and £850 – Point Farm.

LIMx: £940 – Barbreck Farm, Lochgilphead : £940 – 16 Carnoch : £830 – Ruaig, Tiree.

SHx: £640 (2) – Glenure Estate.

SIMx: £670 – Duallin.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 213p (6) – Otter Estate : 213p – Dalrannoch.

BSHx: 210p – Stronmagachan.

BRBx: 282p and 279p (3) – Lephinchapel : 258p – Ruaig, Tiree : 255p (3) – Lephinchapel : 250p and 249p – Ruaig : 244p (3) – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: 257p (10) – Laggan Farms : 257p – Point Farm : 257p – Merkins : 245p (9) – Laggan Farms : 243p (4) and 240p – Couston Farm : 232p (2) – Point Farm : 226p (4) – Kildavaig : 225p (3) – Moleigh.

LIMx: 263p – Kilmalieu : 257p – 2 Kiel Crofts : 256p – Lephinchapel : 254p – 2 Kiel Crofts : 246p – Merkins : 246p – Tullochcan : 245p – Merkins : 241p – Kilmalieu : 236p – Tullochcan : 234p – Ruaig : 233p (2) – Craignafeoch : 232p(7) – Stonefield Farms.

SALx: 220p (4) – Otter Estate.

SIMx: 254p (4) – 2 Kiel Crofts : 234p (3) and 233p (4) – Blarghour Farm : 232p (3) – Duallin.

Heifers

AAx: 199p (2) – Point Farm.

BRBx: 321p, 286p, 267p, 253p, 250p and 240p – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: 239p (9) – Laggan Farms : 236p (5) – Kildavaig.

LIMx: 243p – Ruaig, Tiree : 233p and 231p (2) – 16 Carnoch : 228p (7) – Garraron Farm : 227p – Kilmalieu : 227p – Tullochcan.

LUING: 239p – Laggan Farms.

SIMx: 223p – Tigh Na H-Aibhne : 220p (2) – Blarghour Farm.

Breeding cattle

In-calf heifers

£1,600 – Dall Farm : £1,550(2) – Ledcharrie : £1,500 – Barguillean, Ledcharrie and Dall Farm : £1,400 – Dall Farm and Duncroisk (2)

Cows and calves

£880 – Sonachan.

Cows RWB

£830 – Kirkton : £800 – Sonachan.