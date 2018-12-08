Tarbert nurse receives prestigious Queen’s Nurse Award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert nurse Cathanna Smith has been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Cathanna was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

The Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) at Tarbert Medical Practice was nominated for providing high quality, compassionate care to people in her community.

After completing the programme, Cathanna was awarded the historic Queen’s Nurse title along with 20 other community nurses at a ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday November 29.

Cathanna, who has previously been named Citizen of the Year in Tarbert, was selected for her ongoing commitment to her patients and dedication to showcasing the important role of the ANP.

Cathanna said: ‘As an ANP, I have the privilege of dealing with everyone. You get to know the whole community and they get to know you.

‘I love my job, I love coming to work, helping people and trying to make a difference.’

Liz Higgins, Lead Nurse for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, said: ‘I am delighted Cathanna has been awarded the Queen’s Nurse Award.

‘This is well-deserved and is fitting recognition of all her hard work and her duty to her patients.’

Each nurse was presented with a certificate and badge by Scotland’s Chief Nursing Officer Professor Fiona McQueen during the ceremony.

Professor McQueen said: ‘This year’s Queen’s Nurses exemplify all that is good about nursing and nurses; supporting people at their time of greatest need and reaching out to people who often struggle to access services.

‘Our Queen’s Nurses ‎are ambassadors for nursing and truly inspirational.’