Carols among the camellias in Crarae

Friends of Crarae are warming up their voices for their annual carol concert, featuring The Cumlodden Choir and other guests.

On Thursday December 13, hear the angelic singing among the flowers and plants of the Crarae Garden, making for a haunting and beautiful night, with the Nationl Trust for Scotland shop open to grab a last-minute gift for that special someone.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start and there will be festive refreshments and a raffle to add to the festive cheer.

Tickets are £5 at the door.