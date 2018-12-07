Niall Iain sparks Inveraray Christmas fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Christmas has officially started in Inveraray.

A lovely fresh evening on Saturday December 1 saw people turn out in numbers to see well-known retired hotelier and Inveraray resident Niall Iain Maclean switch on the festive lights.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band led a parade of lanterns – each lantern made by Kirsty Smith – along the Main Street to the green, where Mr MacLean did the honours with a flourish.

Then it was on to the fire station where Santa was in residence to hand out presents to lucky children. Plenty of food, good fun and a bar manned by Inveraray Shinty Club members made for a sociable evening for all the family.

A delighted Mr MacLean said: ‘I was pleased to do the honours tonight, and thanks to the community council for asking me.’

Inveraray Community Council convenor Linda Divers said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who came along. Thanks to Mr MacLean for switching on the lights; Dennis for driving Santa; Cathie and Kairene for looking after Santa; Jim and Lorraine for the burgers; the shinty boys for supplying and running the bar; and Craig for the sound system. A massive thanks as well to Mid Argyll Pipe Band and to watch manager John Munro and all the boys at the fire station. Sorry if I’ve missed anyone.’

She added: ‘Thank you to all my fellow community councillors for their continued help and support.’

And Linda made two major announcements on the night- the recipient of Inveraray’s unsung hero award, and a massive boost for the town’s minibus fund. Read more about these stories on pages one and three respectively.