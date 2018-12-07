Mystery over injured Tarbert cat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert has been shaken by mystery injuries to a pet cat.

Archimedes, or ‘The Wee Cat’ to her friends in Eastfield and Hillfoot, was found with an injured hind leg when her owner Brian Quinlan came back from holiday.

She was taken to Dalriada Veterinary Surgery in Lochgilphead on Monday November 26 after hiding in the house for a day, visibly shaken.

Vet Justine Armstrong identified a dislocated hip that had to be repaired, leading her to believe the injury happened about a week earlier. Since Archimedes had no other injuries, what happened to her is still in question. Cats are known to dig in their nails when they are hit by a car, but since Archimedes’ claws were untouched, that was ruled out.

A catfight was also deemed unlikely due to a lack of other scratches and the idea that her injuries seemed to come from behind.

Brian has a theory of his own: ‘I think someone’s closed a door on her.’

When asked about this theory Justine said: ‘It’s possible, but we’re never going to know what happened. She could have just as easily fallen.’

Archimedes is still shaken up but at least has been home since Thursday November 29, and is recovering.

Brian said: ‘She’ll never be right again, but the vets did the best they could.’

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: ‘Thankfully the majority of Scots regard cruelty towards animals as unacceptable and unthinkable, but there is a minority of people out there who think it’s acceptable to treat cats in particular like rubbish.

‘Because of their free roaming nature, cats are often subjected to cruelty and ill-treatment at the hands of complete strangers.

‘We always encourage anyone who witnesses an animal suffering or in distress to call our animal helpline on 03000 999999 and invite anyone thinking about getting a cat or kitten to consider rehoming one from one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres throughout Scotland.’