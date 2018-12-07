Lochgilphead Christmas launched with lights and laughs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

In a more intimate celebration in Lochgilphead than previous years, the Christmas lights were lit on Friday November 30.

Santa stopped by the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) centre to find singing and dancing in a spectacularly festive and bright garden on a damp dark night, filled with the tunes of Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

Queues formed all the way around the building to see Santa and, of course, he brought gifts for everyone.

Led by Leah and Eve, the MAYDS dance company performed in the garden, with Neil Parkinson and the J.A.M. band playing inside, and Santa greeting youngsters in the grotto.

The MAYDS Facebook page said: ‘A huge thanks to everyone who made tonight’s Christmas Lights Switch on a great night. Thanks to Mark Johnston and M J Fabrication for getting the yard ready, MacLeods for the tree and lights, Bargain Zone for the light donations, Santa for coming along, Mid Argyll Pipe Band and finally Jimmy Lister for convincing us again to host the event. Thanks also to everyone who came and supported the night.’

Meanwhile the Lochgilphead Christmas lights were switched on, organised by the Lochgilphead Christmas Lights Committee, filling the village with a festive glow.