Hillington claim victory in League clash

Red Star played host to Hillington on Saturday December 1 at the Joint Campus 3G and despite playing well in patches came up short against a well-drilled visiting side.

The game started well for the hosts and they took the lead when a nice passing move saw James McGuinness lay the ball into Gregor Peacock’s path and Peacock gave the keeper no chance with an excellent finish for 1-0.

The home side continued to press and threatened to extend their lead but lacked the composure to find that killer pass and the visitors survived.

The remainder of the half belonged to the visitors when they scored twice in quick succession with Star getting caught out with a couple of long balls and clever forward play seeing the hosts take a 1-2 lead after half an hour to leave Red Star chasing yet another game.

Hillington added a killer third before the break when an excellent cross from their right back was met with a bullet header by the striker and Kalache had no chance in the Star goal. 1-3.

Into the second half and with nothing to lose the home side pushed centre back John Kennedy up front to provide a more physical presence. This worked to an extent as they forced a number of half chances with Kennedy himself going close, but the Hillington keeper was equal to his effort.

Gregor McGeachy came on as a sub and had a chance to score early on but again the keeper matched the youngster’s effort.

The visitors held on meaning another disappointing result for Star but there were signs of life in the Lochgilphead side’s performance.

On Saturday December 8, Red Star travel to play title-chasing Castlemilk away from home.