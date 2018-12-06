Picturing pre-history with Eilidh Cameron

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Youngsters of Eilidh Cameron’s photography workshop can now brag about getting their own exhibition.

As part of the Year of Young People, Eilidh Cameron held a workshop in Kilmartin Glen, sharing her photography talents with locals to capture the beauty of the glen.

In a celebration of their work, Kilmartin Museum will be displaying the photos for one night. They will be available to buy throughout December with all proceeds going to aid the Kilmartin Museum Redevelopment Project.

Eilidh said: ‘It went very well. The youngsters were very sociable and observant.’

The workshop showcased the history of the glen as well as giving advice on photography composition, atmosphere, texture and details.

The exhibition is open at Kilmartin Museum on Tuesday December 4 from 7pm to 9.30pm.