DJ is Inveraray unsung hero

This year’s Inveraray unsung hero is Donald John MacDonald.

Donald John, more commonly known as ‘DJ’, is a familiar sight around Inveraray and is often seen keeping the streets clean in the early hours.

The Argyll and Bute Council employee is also a retained firefighter with the Inveraray crew and a faithful supporter of Inveraray Shinty Club.

His life on the streets started during the September weekend in 1989.

Donald John said: ‘I remember saying to Jock Munro just after I started ‘I won’t be in this job long’ – and here I am 29 years later.’

His career as a firefighter is almost as lengthy, as he looks forward to the 29th anniversary of joining Strathclyde Fire Brigade on April 1 next year.

His service to the community does not stop there. For years DJ has quietly collected Inveraray Shinty Club lottery tickets, bringing in more than £2,000 annually for the club.

He was announced as this year’s unsung hero at the Inveraray Christmas lights switch-on celebrations by Inveraray Community Council convenor Linda Divers.

DJ, who wins a champagne dinner for two in the Inveraray Inn as a prize, told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘Thanks to everyone who voted for me. I’m pretty stunned really.’