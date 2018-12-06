Christmas cheer at Blarbuie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead’s community woodland at Blarbuie will host a seasonal get-together for all later this month.

There will be the opportunity to meet some of the team behind Blarbuie woodland and find out more about this place of wellbeing, calm and recreation right on Lochgilphead’s doorstep.

The pre-Christmas event, to be held between 11am and 1pm on Saturday December 1, will be centred on the Octagon within the woodland, and everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy some warming seasonal cheer.