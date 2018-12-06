Announcements – 7th December 2018

DEATHS

CRAWFORD – On November 29, 2018, peacefully at home, Annie Cook Crawford (Nan), in her 91st year, beloved daughter of the late Gilbert and Annie Crawford, a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt. Funeral service at Tarbert Free Church, on Monday, December 10, at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations if desired to MS Mid Argyll.

HARVEY – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on November 29, 2018, Mick Harvey, in his 85th year, of 55 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead, beloved and much loved husband of Noreen, dearly loved father of Liam, Michael, Patrick and the late Anthony and adored grandad and great grandad. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in St Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, on Wednesday, December 5, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. RIP.

MCAULAY – Suddenly but peacefully, at home, 18F Saddell Street, Campbeltown, on November 29, 2018, Neil McAulay, in his 59th year, much loved brother of Janna and Jimmy and a loving uncle and great uncle. A funeral service will take place in the Highland Parish Church, on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

ROBINSON – Peacefully at home, with Kath and Andrew by his side, Arthur Frederick Robinson, in his 73rd year, of Inverliever Cottage, Ford, former forest ranger, dearly loved husband, father, brother-in-law and uncle to all the family. A good friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, Kilmartin, on Thursday, December 6, 2018, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed. Donations can be made in memory of Arthur, to MacMillan Nurses Mid Argyll and the Community Nursing Staff.

acknowledgements

ROBERTSON – Sheena, Lyn and family would to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Alex. Thanks to Rev Anne McIvor for her comforting service and words and to David McEwan for the uplifting music. Special thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional services and to the Argyll Hotel for the catering. Finally, thank you to all who attended the funeral to pay their respects. A retiral collection for the British Lung Foundation raised £286.05.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of James, a dearly loved son and brother, who died December 13, 2009.

The years pass by, but memories stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– With love, families at home and away.

BURNETT – Precious and loving memories of our dear mum, granny and mum-in-law, Margaret, who sadly passed away December 9, 2013.

Loved and thought of every day.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan, Jacqueline and Linda xxxx.

JOHNSTONE – In loving memory of Archie, who died on December 10, 2016.

“Till we meet again”.

– From your loving wife and soulmate, Agnes.

MAXWELL – In memory of Irene, passed away December 7, 2017.

For the peace of my years,

In the long green grass,

Will be yours and yours and yours.

– Love from Maxi.

MCCUMMISKEY – In loving memory of Harry, who died on December 8, 2017. A much loved husband, dad and grandpa.

Sadly missed.

In our thoughts every day.

– Mary, Lorna, John, Diane and all the family xxxxx.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife, Mary, December 12, 2017.

Lonely is my home without you,

Life to me is not the same,

All this world would be like heaven,

Just to have you back again.

– Your loving husband, James x.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of our mum.

The moment you died our hearts were torn in two,

One side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

Always remembered.

– Andrew and Siobhan.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of our mum and granny, Mary, who passed away December 12, 2017.

Our first year without you now past

But these feelings of loss will always last

Missing you still, each time we hear your name

Thinking of our memories, hearts broken all the same

We know you’re watching over us, guiding us as we go

It doesn’t make it easier, still it’s nice to know

That we’ll always feel your love in our hearts

Watching our families grow.

– Jamie, Kristy and baby James.

MCNAUGHTON – Treasured memories of my husband, John, who died December 9, 2013, a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, granda and great granda.

Death leaves a heartache no-one can heal,

But love leaves a memory no-one can steal.

– Betty and family.

YOUNG – In loving memory of our dear Shona, who died on November 26, 2013. Always in our thoughts.

– Love from all the family.