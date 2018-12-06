Ambitious Dunoon Project looks to attract tourists

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Momentum is building as the Dunoon Project inches closer.

Local residents are being encouraged to attend a progress update public meeting in the Queen’s Hall at 6pm on Thursday December 6 to hear the latest news on the proposal, as well as show their support, which is essential for the development of the project.

The project’s vision is to install a cable car system from Dunoon to the top of the hills above the town as part of a community-owned world-class tourism development, helping to create cash flow and promote new and secure existing community benefits.

The plan is for the development to be a world-class centre of excellence for mountain bikers, families, walkers, visitors and locals. As well as a cable car, plans also include a heritage centre, café and activities including a zip line and alpine coaster.

Michael Russell MSP is supporting the project and said: ‘I’ve watched this project grow from its early and very small beginnings. I was then, and am now, very enthusiastic about its potential to make a huge difference to the town and the area.

‘I have kept in close contact with the team involved and, with the support of the local community, I am sure this can be something that changes the economic fortunes of the place where we all live. I look forward to contributing and doing whatever I can to make the project happen.’

Project founder Brendon Wallace said: ‘To enable this community project to be successful, the community needs to acquire the Corlarach Forest.

‘To do this we need to show local support. One of the best ways to show your support, while gaining key updates on how the project is progressing and a chance to ask questions, is by attending the meeting on December 6.

‘We are so close, Dunoon. Interest in the meeting and the project is building and we invite you to help us out in keeping this momentum going.’