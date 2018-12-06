All singin’ all dancin’ for St Andrew

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Saint Andrew was well celebrated in Inveraray with a family ceilidh.

The friendly gathering was held at Inveraray Church Hall with free ticketing and donated nibbles to bring the community together for a jolly good time.

Locals gathered to dance the night away to a large array of acts, including the Mid Argyll Pipe Band, Calum MacDonald on accordion and Ian Macaskill and Ann Barlow singing a duet.

The night full of vibrant music was met with dancing and chatter, while Ethel MacCallum, Holly Renton and Feorlin Renton sang the night away.

Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church officer Wilma Wood said: ‘Everyone was enjoying the band, the music the singing, and the conversation. It was a really good family night. We really will do this again to get the community together again.’