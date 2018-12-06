A model of generosity for cancer charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Mid Argyll model enthusiast will donate the entire proceeds of a show to cancer charity.

The die cast model show in Ardrishaig Public Hall, organised by Goldie Ross, will feature model steamers, trains – including working train sets – heavy plant, cars and much more.

Modellers of all ages from Mid Argyll will be joined by fellow enthusiasts from places including Falkirk, Airdrie, Oban and Campbeltown for the show on Saturday and Sunday December 8 and 9.

The proceeds will be handed to Maria MacKenzie and Yvie Young, both of whom have received cancer treatment and are now raising money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

The doors will be open between 10am and 4pm both days, with tea, coffee and home baking available. And you can try your luck at a huge raffle in aid of the ladies’ fundraising efforts.

Goldie Ross said: ‘We hope folk will come along to enjoy the models and to support a good cause.’

Yvie and Maria have also organised a Grand Raffle, to be drawn on Christmas Eve. Tickets are on sale and available from Icon Hairdressing and Sei Bella in Lochgilphead and from the ladies themselves.