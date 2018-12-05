Speedy Kirsty points the way ahead for dad

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

At the age of 14, Kirsty Mochrie made her first outing as navigator for Innes Mochrie at the 2018 Kingdom Stages rally.

Seasoned campaigner Innes, who happens to be Kirsty’s dad, was well guided around the course in their Kilmory Coachworks Metro.

Kirsty’s gran Libby told the Advertiser: ‘She just loved it. She even told us she wanted her dad to drive faster at certain points.’

Team Mochrie performed very well – despite Innes failing to meet his daughter’s speed expectations – coming second in Class One.