A ‘maz’ ing art on display in Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll’s Margaret Ker has a fascination for labyrinths and her artwork based on the mesmerising mazes is on show at the Dochas Carers’ Centre.

She was inspired to create the artworks after researching labyrinths in Canada and at home in Argyll, from rock art to purpose-built installations.

But there is a difference between a maze and a labyrinth. A maze, says Margaret, is a puzzle intended to amuse and confuse – a labyrinth has one single, visible path leading to the centre and out again.

They are patterns with a purpose. Walking a labyrinth gives us a chance to take time out from our busy lives and they are fun to walk with friends

and family or quietly on your own.

An exhibition of Margaret’s paintings on Labyrinths and Rock Art can be viewed at The Dochas Centre, Lochgilphead until early January.