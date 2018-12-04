It’s never to early to celebrate Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

If you are a fan of music and socialising, the Easy Club is the place to go.

On Wednesday December 5 the club will hold its ‘Nearly Christmas Show’ at Lochgilphead Resource Centre

Club members have been rehearsing songs for the show including some festive favourites but, as ever, contributions from the floor are very welcome.

The free show starts at 7pm and there will be a special prize draw for a Christmas Hamper, with goodies kindly contributed by Lochgilphead Co-op.

The Easy Club would also like to thank Councillor Anne Horn for her usual invaluable support.