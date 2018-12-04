Church coffee morning cashes in

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A coffee morning organised by May Taylor and members of Lochgilphead Parish Church resulted in visitors going home with smiles, chat and maybe more.

On Saturday November 24, Lochgilphead Parish Church members and friends raised £424 by selling raffle tickets, with some visitors winning big.

There were plenty of prizes to be won including a cuddly friend, tasty treats and something to sip in front of the fire.