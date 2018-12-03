Working together for a brighter agricultural future

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new initiative has been launched to allow farmers interested in share farming, contract farming or tenancies to set up a connection to go into business with one another.

NFU Scotland’s Joint Venture Hub was launched at AgriScot on November 21 and is a platform allowing farmers to collaborate and open up opportunities for their businesses.

The union has been working with partners, including Johnston Carmichael, Gillespie Macandrew, Brodies LLP, Shepherd and Wedderburn, Savills and SAC Consulting.

The hub is open to anyone with an interest in this subject, although members of NFU Scotland will be able to access specially negotiated arrangements with partner firms of the hub.

For further information or to sign up visit the NFU Scotland website or call 0131 472 4000.