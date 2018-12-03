Mid Argyll Triathlon wins award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club committee members were delighted to receive Triathlon Scotland’s national award for the Most Inspirational Triathlon 2018 at a ceremony on Sunday November 25.

Nominated by entrants and assessed by Triathlon Scotland, the MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Triathlon was identified as standing out from every other event in Scotland.

The event’s high quality status and its welcoming, enthusiastic and inclusive focus was noted. Also emphasised was its superb organisation, its friendly, happy and helpful marshals, officials and volunteers, the catering provided by Scouts, together with the support of the triathlon’s sponsors.

This results in triathletes wanting to come back year after year to experience the unique event.

Race director Stephen Whiston said: ‘This is fantastic for our small club to be recognised in this way. To be the recipient of the award for the most inspirational triathlon in Scotland for 2018 is testimony to everyone locally involved in delivering our event over the years.

‘Thanks and congratulations go to all our club members, our volunteers and fantastic marshals, MacQueen Bros and all our other sponsors and, of course all our competitors.’

Stephen added: ‘PS, entries for 2019 open in May.’