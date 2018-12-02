Season ending sheep sale on Islay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

United Auctions held its annual end of season sale of all classes of suckled calves and store cattle at Islay Auction Mart.

A catalogued entry of 384 head sold in keeping with current market trends as bullocks sold to an average of £670 per head or 220 pence per kilo (- £12 per head or four pence per kilo) while heifers levelled out at £628 per head or 208 pence per kilo (+ £25 per head or – one pence per kilo).

Bullocks from Dunlossit Estate, Lossit, sold to £1,180 per head and this section per kilo was led by Ardtalla Estate at 258 pence. Heifers from Octofad sold to £980 per head and Dunlossit Estate, Knocklearach sold their consignment in this section to 238 pence.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £960 – Octomore : £930 – Keppols.

BRBx: £720 – Bayview.

CHARx: £1,060 (2) & £970 (3) – Eskinish : £860 (5) and £810 (3) – Octofad.

LIMx: £1,180 and £1,160 – Dunlossit Estate (Lossit) : £1,000 (3) – Eskinish : £970 – Coillabus : £960 – Kilchiaran.

SIMx: £710 – Glenegedale Lotts.

Heifers

AAx: £840 (4) – Keppols.

BRBx: £850 – Bayview.

CHARx: £640 (6) – Dunlossit Estate (Knocklearach).

LIMx: £940 (4) and £850 (8) – Octofad : £830 – Kintra : £800 – Coillabus.

SIMx: £630 – Glenegedale Lotts.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 236p (6) – Rockside : 234p (4) – Scarrabus : 225p (10) – Kelsay.

BRBx: 252p – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) : 235p – Bayview.

CHARx: 242p (5), 242p (4), 235p (2) and 234p (4) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach).

LIMx: 258p – Ardtalla Estate : 255p (6) – Kilbride : 254p (7) and 252p (9) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) : 245p – Bayview : 244p – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) and Kilbride : 241p – Kilbride : 240p (2) – Woodend : 238p (6) – Kilbride : 238p (4) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) : 235p (13) – Kilbride : 234p – Octofad : 231p – Kintra : 230p – Ardtalla Estate.

Heifers

AAx: 222p (7) – Kelsay.

CHARx: 238p (3) and 227p (6) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach).

LIMx: 228p (6) – Kilbride : 223p – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) (12) and Woodend (4) : 222p (5) – Kilbride.