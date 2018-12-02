Season ending sheep sale on Islay

United Auctions held its annual end of season sale of all classes of suckled calves and store cattle at Islay Auction Mart.

A catalogued entry of 384 head sold in keeping with current market trends as bullocks sold to an average of £670 per head or 220 pence per kilo (- £12 per head or four pence per kilo) while heifers levelled out at £628 per head or 208 pence per kilo (+ £25 per head or – one pence per kilo).

Bullocks from Dunlossit Estate, Lossit, sold to £1,180 per head and this section per kilo was led by Ardtalla Estate at 258 pence. Heifers from Octofad sold to £980 per head and Dunlossit Estate, Knocklearach sold their consignment in this section to 238 pence.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £960 – Octomore : £930 – Keppols.

BRBx: £720 – Bayview.

CHARx: £1,060 (2) & £970 (3) – Eskinish : £860 (5) and £810 (3) – Octofad.

LIMx: £1,180 and £1,160 – Dunlossit Estate (Lossit) : £1,000 (3) – Eskinish : £970 – Coillabus : £960 – Kilchiaran.

SIMx: £710 – Glenegedale Lotts.

Heifers

AAx: £840 (4) – Keppols.

BRBx: £850 – Bayview.

CHARx: £640 (6) – Dunlossit Estate (Knocklearach).

LIMx: £940 (4) and £850 (8) – Octofad : £830 – Kintra : £800 – Coillabus.

SIMx: £630 – Glenegedale Lotts.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 236p (6) – Rockside : 234p (4) – Scarrabus : 225p (10) – Kelsay.

BRBx: 252p – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) : 235p – Bayview.

CHARx: 242p (5), 242p (4), 235p (2) and 234p (4) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach).

LIMx: 258p – Ardtalla Estate : 255p (6) – Kilbride : 254p (7) and 252p (9) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) : 245p – Bayview : 244p – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) and Kilbride : 241p – Kilbride : 240p (2) – Woodend : 238p (6) – Kilbride : 238p (4) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) : 235p (13) – Kilbride : 234p – Octofad : 231p – Kintra : 230p – Ardtalla Estate.

Heifers

AAx: 222p (7) – Kelsay.

CHARx: 238p (3) and 227p (6) – Dunlossit (Knocklearach).

LIMx: 228p (6) – Kilbride : 223p – Dunlossit (Knocklearach) (12) and Woodend (4) : 222p (5) – Kilbride.