Nigel shares his hydro memories

Community resource company Here We Are, based at Clachan, Cairndow, has a vast record of local people, places and history.

A day was spent earlier this week learning a little more about the construction of Allt na Lairige dam, which sits above Glen Fyne, assisted by Cairndow man Nigel Callander, who worked on the hydro scheme as a joiner for a couple of years.

Nigel offered the insight of someone who was there, other than dry facts from a textbook.

The high dam, built across one of the tributaries of the River Fyne, was the first large pre-stressed dam to be built in Western Europe.

Part of the Sloy Awe hydro scheme, its construction was completed in 1957 and it has a capacity of six megawatts.

Here we Are – complete with its own post office – is open to visitors and is situated beside the Tree Shop and Loch Fyne Oysters.