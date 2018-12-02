Get festive with flowers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Start your Christmas countdown early by joining the Mid Argyll Flower Club’s open night.

Sandra Robertson from Dumfries will be demonstrating how to decorate your home in style to welcome those Christmas guests.

As always the club will be laying on a tempting supper. All are welcome to come along to Lochgilphead’s Red Cross Hall on Monday December 3 at 7.30pm for a spectacular evening.