Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 48

Award winners

Congratulations are due to a number of local people this week.

We’re surrounded by heroes every day, most of whom are unsung, but David MacInnes was quite rightly recognised last week for his work in boosting the cause of stem cell research and donation. He has done a power of work and the award is well deserved.

A pat on the back this week, too, for Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, which has been an inspiration to others – see back page. Well done to everyone involved – including the Scouts, who got an honourable mention for their catering at the event.

Stormy weather

Diana arrived this week, pushing in some high tides across the coast of Argyll.

Newly erected Christmas trees around the region strained against the wind and some got their feet wet in salty water.

If the experts are correct, we can expect plenty more of Diana’s kind of weather in years to come as global warming takes hold.

Time to look out the wellies.