Tough start for new Star boss

It was a tough start for new Red Star manager Luke Naisby last Saturday November 24 when his youthful side went down 7 – 1 to Ferguslie in Paisley.

Ferguslie took the lead early when Star failed to clear their lines.

Star’s best opportunity in the first half fell to Gregor McGeachy but the youngster saw his shot smothered by the home side’s keeper. Ferguslie were much more clinical and added a further two goals to give themselves a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

Into the second half and despite some better passages of play the match was killed as a contest when Luke Kalache was ordered off for handling the ball outside the area. Young Jake Weir took his spot in goal with young McGeachy making way as the visitors were reduced to ten men. From the resulting free kick, Fergulie’s Andy Turner found the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

The home side added a fifth before the ten men responded with Ryan Caskie converting a Colin Weir corner to make it 5-1.

Star were caught out again late on as Ferguslie added another two goals to make the scoreline a harsh looking 7-1 at full time.

This was a stern lesson for Star, although the performance of young Neily Russell, who came on late on and looked composed up front, will give Naisby optimism.

On Saturday December 1, Red Star are at home where another tough test against Hillington awaits. The game kicks off at the Ropework at 2pm.