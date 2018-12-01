Luke Naisby named Red Star’s new manager

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Accomplished defender Luke Naisby is Lochgilphead Red Star AFC’s new manager.

The new manager’s first challenge was to take charge of Red Star against Ferguslie Star AFC on Saturday November 24 in Paisley.

The Red Star Facebook page said: ‘The committee is delighted to welcome him to his new role with the club. Luke has Red Star in his heart and has played for the club through the good and bad times throughout his career and has a wealth of experience and will bring new ideas and a fresh approach to the team.’

Luke will be assisted by Andy Weir.

The move comes after Dougie Moore relinquished managerial duties after steering the team to promotion in the 2017/2018 season, though he will continue as club chairman.