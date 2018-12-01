Inveraray Christmas Fayre is a success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray Parish Church Hall hosted a Christmas Fayre which offered the public a Christmas shopping experience.

The event, which raised £824 for Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church funds, featured unique gifts to be sent to that special someone as well as a tombola, a raffle and sweet treats.

Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church officer Wilma Wood said: ‘What can we say? It was a great Christmas Fayre.

‘Thanks to everyone in town who dropped in donations and baking and to the businesses and individuals who donated tombola prizes, raffle prizes and to everyone who came and supported our fundraising efforts. To the ladies and gents who manned the till, tombola, kitchen and raffle, we thank you all.’