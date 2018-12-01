Coll hits the net in south defeat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Inveraray youth player got on the scoresheet for the south in the inter-district shinty series.

The matches were staged on Sunday November 24 at An Aird, Fort William, and in the under-14 Fraser MacPhee Memorial Cup an excellent and well-organised south team pushed the north all the way.

The game was finely balanced before Inveraray’s Coll Mackay broke the deadlock on 65 minutes with a well-taken goal. North captain Euan MacCormick levelled matters ten minutes later and it all came down to penalties, with the north winning 4-2.

The North won the under-17 match 8-0 to retain the trophy.