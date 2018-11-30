Stem cell hero David wins national award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

David MacInnes has won the Donor Champion of the Year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards (ANSAs), recognising his work raising awareness of the need for more stem cell donors for blood cancer patients.

He received the prestigious award at a ceremony at the Tower of London on Thursday November 22.

David, a fireman from Lochgilphead, heard about Anthony Nolan when his best friend’s family was affected by leukaemia. He decided to join the register and, in October 2015, donated his stem cells.

Dad-of-two David has continued to show his dedication and support for Anthony Nolan in many ways. He has raised £4,695 through sponsorship by completing the London Marathon 2018, attended numerous recruitment events and has organised several junior discos in his local community to raise money for the charity.

Winners at the ANSAs were chosen by a panel of judges from Anthony Nolan, chaired by the charity’s chief executive Henny Braund.

David said: ‘Winning this award feels surreal. I did not expect to win. I would like to thank everyone who nominated me and I will continue to do what I can to support the amazing work Antony Nolan does for people affected by blood cancer.’

Henny Braund added: ‘David is a hugely deserving winner of this award. His extraordinary support and passion for our lifesaving work epitomises the ethos of our charity, which is built on one person directly helping another. We are incredibly proud of all the other winners and nominees at this year’s Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards. They have all gone above and beyond in their commitment to the charity.

‘Between them they have raised vital funds, recruited the lifesavers of the future, shared stories to generate awareness, campaigned for change in parliament and volunteered countless hours to make it all happen.’