Splashing around the Christmas tree…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The latest spell of winter weather – dubbed Storm Diana – battered the west coast of the UK on Wednesday November 28, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for wind and rain for Argyll and Bute.

Winds gusting to 50mph were expected and as tides rose along the coasts on Wednesday flooding was reported across Argyll coastal communities.

By the high point of the tide around 3.30pm on Wednesday, Loch Gilp was lapping around the benches at the verge of the A83 trunk road through Lochgilphead, reaching the road in places.

The town’s Christmas tree found the salty water washing around its base, close to the Colchester Square roundabout and war memorial.

Stormy conditions and high tides were also reported in Inveraray, Ardrishaig and Tarbert.