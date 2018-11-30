Oh, Christmas tree oh, Christmas tree

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Excitement is mounting in Mid Argyll villages as Santa prepares for the big night.

Lights are being mounted, trees are being raised and parents are hiding strange packages in creative corners of homes, all in the name of Christmas.

Ahead of the switching on of the Christmas lights on Friday November 30 at 7.30pm, Lochgilphead’s tree has been chosen and delivered to the front green.

This tree, as well as those in Campbeltown, Tarbert and Ardrishaig, were donated by RDS Forestry.

There were rumours of tree sabotage in Ardrishaig, however. A large chunk of the tip of the tree had been lopped off, leaving nowhere to place an angel or star. Had the beavers extended their habitat down the Crinan Canal?

Apparently not. Sherlock can put away his deerstalker because it seems the culprit for the mishap was simply a clumsy moment by a member of council staff while attempting to erect the tree.

Don’t panic though, RDS Forestry is replacing the tree and say it is looking forward to seeing it decorated for the Ardrishaig switch on Friday December 7 at 5pm.