New home for Ardrishaig Post Office

The post office in Ardrishaig is on the move again.

Ardrishaig Community Trust confirmed earlier this week that the branch in Pier Square, beside the Steamer Terminal cafe, is closed.

From Friday November 30 the post office will re-open in the trust’s premises at 61 Chalmers Street – beside Premier Laundry in the village.

The trust has said the new branch will be open every Friday from 10am to 12pm and every Monday from 2pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson for Ardrishaig Community Trust added: ‘This is an exciting move which the trust hopes will be a real benefit to Ardrishaig.

‘There will be an update following the first week’s settling-in period.’

The latest move comes a few years after the post office moved from the village centre to the (then) Yot Spot at Pier Square, which subsequently folded, leading to a period where the future seemed uncertain for the branch.