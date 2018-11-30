History galore in Lochgair

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

People travelled for miles to take part in a display featuring local history at Lochgair Village Hall.

The Long Memories exhibition, organised by the Lochgair Association, grabbed the attention of natives of the district and more recent arrivals.

Memories were stirred with clearly set out displays featuring Asknish House past and present, the Lochgair Hotel, a model of the traditional Loch Fyne Skiff and old buildings from Lochgair – and much more.

But the main attraction for many was the information on the Loch Glashan archaeological finds and excavations carried out in the 1960s.

It was in May 1960 that 14-year-old John McShane found a bronze axe head after stepping on it while fishing at Loch Glashan.

It was around the same time, during the hot spring of 1960, that a log boat was also discovered while the water was low.

Forestry worker Lachlan Bell, a member of the local archaeological society, took the crucial step of shovelling shovelled silt over this ancient artefact to prevent it disintegrating and there followed a fascinating archaeological dig on the Loch Glashan Crannog.

The Long Memories exhibition,held over four days from Saturday November 24, attracted Lochgair folk from afar including Anne Gillie, who took two buses and a taxi to get to Loch Fyne-side from her home in Perth.

Anne, who moved to the village from Kenya with her family in 1958 when she was aged three, said: ‘The exhibition has really brought back memories for me. I was brought up in Hillview, also known as Lochside but called ‘the tin house’ by locals.

She added: ‘Now it’s two buses back to Perth – and I’ll get a taxi from there – I don’t care. I’m just glad I came to Lochgair for this. It has been really enjoyable.’