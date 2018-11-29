Tarbert castle has a (work) party

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert Castle Trust is planning a party at the castle this weekend – but not of the Christmas variety.

The trust is looking for volunteers for a work party on Saturday December 1 from 10am for a couple of hours.

Robert McPhail of Tarbert Castle Trust said: ‘We hope to get our contribution to the Christmas lights up.’

He added: ‘Thanks to Alex and Iain, the sheep shed cladding is getting treated and stained. If anyone can manage to come up they would be welcome. It is surprising how much we can get done.’