Have a caring cuppa at the Dochas Centre

People often find themselves caring for others without consciously looking on themselves as a ‘carer’.

It is estimated 160,000 people each year take on such a role, and it can happen to anyone. It’s just life.

But did you know unpaid carers have rights?

To coincide with Carers’ Rights Day, the Dochas Carers’ Centre in Lochgilphead will host an information cafe on Friday November 30, where you can find out more about your rights as a carer and obtain help or guidance from centre staff.

The cafe will be held at the Dochas Centre on Friday November 30 between 10am and 3pm.

Find out more about the Dochas Carers Centre at www.dochasfund.org.uk