Family fun to light up Inveraray Christmas

Christmas will officially begin in Inveraray on Saturday December 1, when a parade will lead the way to the big festive light switch-on.

The parade of lanterns will leave from the Co-op car park at 6.30pm, with a jolly fat man in a red suit leading the way accompanied by Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

Well-known Inveraray man and former hotelier Niall Ian MacLean will perform the switching on of the lights.

A family fun evening will follow in Inveraray fire station, where the kids can meet Santa in his grotto.

The fire station has a licence for the evening with a bar manned by the shinty club, so the adults can relax with a wee glass of wine.

Inveraray Community Council, the group behind the festive switch-on, will be providing burgers and a free buffet.

This year’s unsung Inveraray hero will be unveiled on the night, so get your nominations in – there’s a box in the Londis shop or visit the Inveraray Community Council Facebook page to find out more.

The prize for the unsung hero is a champagne dinner for two in the Inveraray Inn.