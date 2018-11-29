Education department has improved, says watchdog

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

‘Positive and continued progress’ is being made in the education department of Argyll and Bute Council, according to a government watchdog.

A report published by the HM Inspectors of Education (HMIE) on Monday November 26, showed steady and continual improvement since a report published in March 2017 listed a number of areas for improvement.

These included reading, writing, listening and talking, which has improved at almost every stage measured, as well as numeracy improvements, particularly in primary stages.

Attendance has been higher than the national average across primary, secondary and special schools, however, over the last five years, student literacy and numeracy achievement in Argyll and Bute Council’s secondary schools has been lower than in other Scottish schools.

There have been improvements in National Qualifications, particularly between 2016 and 2018. At S4, the proportion of students achieving awards at National 5 (SCQF level 5) has improved and levels are above the national average. More S5 and S6 students now succeed at Higher level (SCQF level 6) and levels are in line or above the national average.

However, HMIE would like to see an increase in the number of students gaining five or more Higher awards.

One of areas for improvement outlined in March 2017 was the pace of change in strategic planning and improvement, which has been satisfactorily amended.

The council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘Argyll and Bute Council is focused on delivering an education service that meets the needs of our children and young people.

‘We have staff and pupils to be proud of, many of whom are already achieving award winning success, and I’d like to thank them for their dedication and commitment. It’s time for us continue to build on these improvements and ensure our pupils are supported to achieve their goals.’

Due to improvements made, HM Inspectors are to make no more visits to Argyll and Bute in connection to the March 2017 report.

